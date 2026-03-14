'Serious breach' — Russian drone crosses into Moldova during mass strike on Ukraine

A Russian Shahed-type attack drone violated Moldova's airspace on March 14 during the latest large-scale overnight strike against Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry said, calling the incident a "serious breach of sovereignty."

The violation occurred as Russia launched at least 430 drones and 58 missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of March 14, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Moldovan and Ukrainian officials said the drone flew over eastern Moldova toward the villages of Ukrainka and Novosilka before disappearing from radar.

The incident underscores the growing risk of spillover from Russia's full-scale invasion into neighboring countries, including Moldova, which borders both Ukraine and Romania.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi condemned the breach, saying Russia's war against Ukraine threatens regional security and the safety of Moldovan citizens.

"We strongly condemn the violation of Moldova's airspace by a Shahed-type drone this morning," he said. "Russia's war against Ukraine threatens regional security and the safety of our citizens."

It is the latest in a series of reported airspace violations linked to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

In a previous incident on Nov. 26, Moldovan authorities summoned Russia's ambassador Oleg Ozerov after another drone entered Moldovan airspace during a mass Russian attack.

Footage published by Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker showed an intact drone placed outside the Foreign Ministry building in Chisinau as part of a symbolic protest.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moldova — a small landlocked country — has faced mounting security and political pressure that authorities have linked to Moscow.