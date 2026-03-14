KI logo
War

'Serious breach' — Russian drone crosses into Moldova during mass strike on Ukraine

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
'Serious breach' — Russian drone crosses into Moldova during mass strike on Ukraine
For illustrative purposes. The remains of a Russian-made, Iran-designed Shahed-136 drone, maintained as evidence for eventual war crimes prosecutions against Russia, on July 30, 2025, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

A Russian Shahed-type attack drone violated Moldova's airspace on March 14 during the latest large-scale overnight strike against Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry said, calling the incident a "serious breach of sovereignty."

The violation occurred as Russia launched at least 430 drones and 58 missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of March 14, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Moldovan and Ukrainian officials said the drone flew over eastern Moldova toward the villages of Ukrainka and Novosilka before disappearing from radar.

The incident underscores the growing risk of spillover from Russia's full-scale invasion into neighboring countries, including Moldova, which borders both Ukraine and Romania.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi condemned the breach, saying Russia's war against Ukraine threatens regional security and the safety of Moldovan citizens.

"We strongly condemn the violation of Moldova's airspace by a Shahed-type drone this morning," he said. "Russia's war against Ukraine threatens regional security and the safety of our citizens."

It is the latest in a series of reported airspace violations linked to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

In a previous incident on Nov. 26, Moldovan authorities summoned Russia's ambassador Oleg Ozerov after another drone entered Moldovan airspace during a mass Russian attack.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Footage published by Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker showed an intact drone placed outside the Foreign Ministry building in Chisinau as part of a symbolic protest.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moldova — a small landlocked country — has faced mounting security and political pressure that authorities have linked to Moscow.

read also

Iran is building shadow state inside Georgia. I was interrogated for saying so
On March 7, 2026, a crowd of Georgian citizens gathered outside Iran’s embassy in Tbilisi. They held aloft portraits of recently killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanted a pledge of obedience to the supreme leader of a foreign theocracy. A few blocks away, thousands of other Georgians continued the pro-European protests that have filled Rustaveli Avenue since the disputed November 2024 elections, demanding a new vote and a return to the Western path we fought for — and nearly died building. T
The Kyiv IndependentGivi Targamadze
MoldovaRussiaShahed dronesRussian attackUkraine
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, March 14
Show More

Editors' Picks