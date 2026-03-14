Russian strikes kill 7, injure 46 across Ukraine as energy grid targeted again

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 46 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 14, following an overnight missile and drone assault.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 402 of the 430 drones and 58 missiles launched by Russian forces. Despite the interceptions, six missiles and 28 drones struck 11 locations.

The latest strikes come as Russia intensifies attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian areas, with Ukrainian officials warning of sustained pressure on the country's energy system.

"The main target was the energy infrastructure in the Kyiv Oblast, but unfortunately, ordinary homes, schools, and civilian businesses have also been hit," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In Kyiv Oblast, four people were killed, and 15 were injured during overnight missile and drone strikes, local authorities said. In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and 11 were injured, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured seven others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said, adding that social infrastructure and residential areas were also targeted.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and seven were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 780 strikes on 39 settlements in the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian attacks also injured three civilians in Sumy Oblast, where local authorities reported nearly 80 strikes on 35 settlements.

Zelensky warned that Russia seeks to expand its destruction beyond Ukraine, urging European countries to prepare for what he described as the real scale of the threat.

"Europe is capable of ensuring such reliable protection," the president said.