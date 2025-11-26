0 out of 25,000

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Moldova's Foreign Ministry confronts Russian ambassador with drone that violated country's airspace

by Kate Tsurkan
A Russian-made Gerbera drone that landed on the roof of a home in a border village during Russia's mass attack against Ukraine on Nov. 25, 2025. (Moldovan National Police / Facebook)

Moldovan authorities confronted Russia's ambassador with a drone that had violated the country's during the latest mass attack against Ukraine, Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker reported on Nov. 26.

Oleg Ozerov, Russia’s ambassador to Moldova, was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry on Nov. 26.

An intact drone that had violated Moldovan airspace during the Nov. 25 mass attack against Ukraine was placed outside the ministry, footage published by NewsMaker shows, in a symbolic confrontation with the diplomat.

"Such incidents are unacceptable. The Republic of Moldova has rejected and will firmly reject every attack against its security and territorial integrity," Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said during a press conference on Nov. 26.

"We will warn the Russian Federation that such behavior is unacceptable in a context where the security situation is already extremely complicated."

Ozerov reportedly claimed that there was "no evidence" the drone was of Russian origin, according to local Moldovan media.

Moldova's Defense Ministry confirmed on Nov. 25 that six drones violated the country's airspace during the mass attack against Ukraine.

One drone fell onto the roof of a house in a village near the Ukrainian border.

The drone, identified by law enforcement on the scene as a Russian-made Gerbera model, was not carrying explosives. Gerbera drones can be used for surveillance and intelligence-gathering, the Moldovan National Police reported on Nov. 25.

Moldova has faced heightened security risks since the outbreak of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

President Maia Sandu accused Moscow of attempting to interfere in the country’s parliamentary elections in September, aiming to engineer a victory for pro-Russian parties at a moment when Moldova is pursuing closer ties with the European Union.

Transnistria, a region of Moldova along the border with Ukraine, has been under the control of Russian authorities since 1992, when Russian forces intervened as "peacekeepers" during a war between the newly independent Moldovan government and "separatist" forces in the region.

Despite bomb threats, war fears, and disinformation, Moldovans still show up to reject Russia
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu

Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

