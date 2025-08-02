Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian drone attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast injures 5

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian drone attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast injures 5
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

Russian troops launched a mass drone attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 2, injuring at least five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Druzhkivka lies 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Chasiv Yar, one of the hottest spots on the front line.

The recent Russian attack damaged two houses, a market, a shop, and administrative building and several cars, Filashkin said.

He urged residents who are still in the city to evacuate. Around 34,000 people — half of Druzhkivka’s wartime population — remained in the city as of late 2024.

Article image
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Article image
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

As Russia advances in the east, settlements in Donetsk Oblast have come under increased shelling and aerial attacks by Russian forces.

The attack on Druzhkivka came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on July 29 to impose tariffs on Moscow unless the Kremlin agreed to a ceasefire.

As search efforts conclude, Russia’s attack on Kyiv becomes most deadly on capital this year with 31 civilians killed
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said that as of the morning of Aug. 1, the Russian attack had killed 31 people. At around 10:40 a.m. local time, rescuers recovered three more bodies.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
UkraineDonetsk OblastRussian attackWar
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 2
Saturday, August 2
Show More

Editors' Picks