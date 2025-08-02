Russian drone attack on Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast injures 5

Russian troops launched a mass drone attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 2, injuring at least five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Druzhkivka lies 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Chasiv Yar, one of the hottest spots on the front line.

The recent Russian attack damaged two houses, a market, a shop, and administrative building and several cars, Filashkin said.

He urged residents who are still in the city to evacuate. Around 34,000 people — half of Druzhkivka’s wartime population — remained in the city as of late 2024.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)

As Russia advances in the east, settlements in Donetsk Oblast have come under increased shelling and aerial attacks by Russian forces.

The attack on Druzhkivka came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on July 29 to impose tariffs on Moscow unless the Kremlin agreed to a ceasefire.