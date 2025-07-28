Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia advances between key towns of Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian military says

3 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russia advances between key towns of Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian military says
A ruined building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 28, 2025. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)

Russian troops advanced between the towns of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast as the Russian summer offensive campaign continues, Victor Tregubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, confirmed on July 27 in an interview with Suspilne.

Russian forces have tried to capture Pokrovsk, a strategic front-line town in the east, for many months.

In mid-June, the Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState reported Russian advances near Kostiantynivka, about 47 kilometers (29 miles) southeast of the embattled town.

According to Tregubov, the Pokrovsk direction remains the key vector of the Russian offensive, where Russia has concentrated most of its troops.

"There has been some progress on their part in Pokrovsk, a partial wedge between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. They are trying to develop it, while our troops are trying to destroy as much manpower and equipment as possible, slow down the offensive, and push them back," Tregubov said.

Article image
The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as of July 28, 2025. (DeepState/OpenStreet Map)

The spokesperson stressed that there is no immediate threat of a direct Russian assault on Pokrovsk, as such an attack would incur heavy losses for Russian forces, which are instead trying to bypass the town and encircle it.

"There is no particular point in entering the town at this time, except to complicate the situation for Ukrainian drone operators, forcing them to retreat slightly rather than engage in the destruction of Russian forces," Tregubov said.

"Despite all the forces they currently have, they still do not have enough people to repeat the human wave assaults that took place in Mariupol and Bakhmut. They would simply be completely wasted. That is why they are trying to take partial control of the city."

Russia has been escalating assaults in the Pokrovsk sector in recent weeks as it attempts to break through to the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported in June that Russia had amassed 111,000 troops near the town.

On July 18, a Russian sabotage group attempted to break through to Pokrovsk but was repelled, according to Syrskyi. Four days later, DeepState and soldiers on the ground said that Russian forces entered the town, and that a "search and destruction" operation was ongoing.

Some 1,380 residents remain in Pokrovsk and 2,700 in the surrounding areas, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on July 23. He added that the town is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster, as relentless Russian shelling has made it increasingly difficult to deliver water and food to residents.

Ukraine’s F-16 have a new trick to avoid Russian ballistic missiles
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets have been given a badly-needed boost with the creation of new mobile maintenance and operations modules which will help them evade Russian ballistic missile strikes. Developed by the Come Back Alive charity foundation and Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the two types of mobile modules contain everything needed to both maintain and equip the aircraft and to conduct operations. F-16 fighter jets are crucial for Ukraine as they significantly strengthen its air def
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDonetsk OblastPokrovsk
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 28
EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 27.

Monday, July 28
Show More

Editors' Picks