Russian drone attack on Dnipro kills 3, injures at least 10

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Three people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipro overnight on April 23, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Among the wounded are two children, girls aged 9 and 14, who were hospitalized following the attack.

Three adults were also hospitalized as a result of the strike, with doctors assessing the condition of all victims as moderate.

Drone strikes damaged residential areas across the city, including a multi-story apartment building, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Fires broke out in several districts, with multiple apartments set ablaze, according to the governor.

Emergency services responded at the scene as authorities continued to assess the full extent of the damage and casualties.

Located in southeastern Ukraine, Dnipro has been a frequent target of Russian missile and drone attacks throughout the full-scale war.