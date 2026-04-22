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Ukraine returned over 2,100 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, Zelensky says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine returned over 2,100 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky in a meeting with Oleksandr Bevz and Maksym Maksymov, representatives of the Bring Kids Back UA team, on April 22, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

More than 2,100 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia have been brought back to Ukraine by the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on April 22.

The number was provided to Zelensky during a meeting with Oleksandr Bevz and Maksym Maksymov, representatives of the Bring Kids Back UA team.

The initiative has been tracing and returning Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories and Russia since 2023.

Out of the 2,100 children, 150 have been returned to Ukraine since the beginning of 2026, Zelensky said.

A special commission under Ukraine's Ministry of Justice continues to analyze and verify data on each case of the abduction of Ukrainian children, he added.

Zelensky also announced a ministerial-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children that will take place in Brussels on May 11.

"Ukraine expects broad representation, concrete decisions, and practical support from partners," Zelensky said.

On March 10, the United Nations (UN) published an investigation in which it states that the forced deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia throughout its full-scale war in Ukraine amounts to crimes against humanity.

According to Ukraine's national "Children of War" database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since February 2022. Some 1.6 million remain under Russian occupation, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.

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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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