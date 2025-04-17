The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Drone attack, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Drones attack Russian brigade linked to Sumy strike for second day in row, media reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a drone attack in Shuya, Ivanovo Oblast, Russia, on April 17, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked positions of Russia's 112th Missile Brigade in Shuya in Ivanovo Oblast for the second day in a row, independent Russian news outlet Astra reported on April 17.

The brigade, which Ukraine's intelligence said was behind the Palm Sunday strike against Sumy on April 13 that killed 35 people, was also attacked by drones on April 16.

Shuya's residents reported explosions in the early morning hours of April 17, with local authorities issuing a drone alert. Footage shared online shows explosions and a fire in the area.

Astra said it had geolocated one of the videos of the strike, placing it 180 meters from the brigade's garrison. The extent of damage or possible casualties is not immediately clear.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight – almost 50 of them in Kursk Oblast and none over Ivanovo Oblast.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Shuya is situated on the Teza River, approximately 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the regional center, Ivanovo. It lies about 700 kilometers (435 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on April 15 that its forces had targeted and struck the base of the 448th Missile Brigade in Kursk Oblast, another unit linked to the attack on Sumy.

3 killed, 30 injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro
Three people have been killed and 30 have been injured in Dnipro amid a Russian drone attack late on April 16.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.