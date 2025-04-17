Drones attack Russian brigade linked to Sumy strike for second day in row, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked positions of Russia's 112th Missile Brigade in Shuya in Ivanovo Oblast for the second day in a row, independent Russian news outlet Astra reported on April 17.

The brigade, which Ukraine's intelligence said was behind the Palm Sunday strike against Sumy on April 13 that killed 35 people, was also attacked by drones on April 16.

Shuya's residents reported explosions in the early morning hours of April 17, with local authorities issuing a drone alert. Footage shared online shows explosions and a fire in the area.

Astra said it had geolocated one of the videos of the strike, placing it 180 meters from the brigade's garrison. The extent of damage or possible casualties is not immediately clear.

112th Guards Missile Brigade attacked again in Shuya, Ivanovo region. A fire breaks out, eyewitness footage shows.



ASTRA geolocated one of the available videos. The location is directly behind the military unit—approximately 180 meters from the garrison of the 112th Guards… pic.twitter.com/nay73ETde6 — ASTRA (@ASTRA_PRESS) April 17, 2025

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight – almost 50 of them in Kursk Oblast and none over Ivanovo Oblast.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Shuya is situated on the Teza River, approximately 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the regional center, Ivanovo. It lies about 700 kilometers (435 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on April 15 that its forces had targeted and struck the base of the 448th Missile Brigade in Kursk Oblast, another unit linked to the attack on Sumy.