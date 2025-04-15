The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian forces target Russian missile brigade behind deadly Sumy attack

by Kateryna Hodunova April 15, 2025 6:36 PM 1 min read
State Emergency Service workers on site after a Russian missile attack on Sumy on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck the base of Russia’s 448th Missile Brigade, which had carried out a deadly attack on the northeastern city of Sumy on April 13, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on April 15.

The Russian missile strike, launched on Palm Sunday, killed 35 people and injured 119. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Sumy since the start of the full-scale war.

According to the General Staff, the strike on the Russian base in Kursk Oblast was carried out by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other military units.

The attack reportedly triggered an ammunition explosion at the site.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

"Every Russian military unit, subdivision, and their servicemen who shell peaceful cities and civilians in Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution," the General Staff's statement read.

The full consequences of the strike are still being assessed, officials said.

‘Panic, screams, dead everywhere’ — Sumy in shock after double-tap missile attack kills 35
Valeriia Maksimova and her husband woke up to the first explosion in central Sumy at around 10 a.m. Their house was damaged by the blast wave. The 38-year-old rushed to the kitchen to start clearing the rubble when the second explosion struck, throwing her three meters away into
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

