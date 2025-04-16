Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian missile brigade linked to Sumy attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones struck the Russian city of Shuya in Ivanovo Oblast on April 16, reportedly targeting military infrastructure linked to Russia's 112th Missile Brigade, according to independent Russian media outlet Astra.

The 112th Brigade, along with the 448th Missile Brigade, was involved in a deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13, which killed at least 35 civilians, Ukraine's intelligence said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that seven Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Ivanovo Oblast on April 16. Local authorities reported no fatalities, but two people were reportedly injured and received medical attention.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Photos from the scene show plumes of smoke, and military equipment was deployed in the city, according to Astra.

Explosions were reported in Russia's Shuya, Ivanovo region, with smoke visible in the city, according to local residents. The moment a drone crashed was captured on video. pic.twitter.com/LRBt5P4Q9S — ASTRA (@ASTRA_PRESS) April 16, 2025

Shuya is situated on the Teza River, approximately 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the regional center, Ivanovo. It lies about 700 kilometers (435 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on April 15 that its forces had also targeted and struck the base of the 448th Missile Brigade in Kursk Oblast.

The operation involved Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and was launched as retaliation for the Sumy attack.

Ukrainian officials have asserted that cluster munitions were used in the Sumy attack, a serious violation of international humanitarian law when used in civilian areas. The international community widely condemned the strike, labeling it a war crime.

Ukraine's military has pledged to track and retaliate against all Russian units involved in targeting civilian populations.