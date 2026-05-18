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Belarus starts nuclear drills with Russia days after Zelensky warns of attacks on Ukraine, NATO

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by Tania Myronyshena
Belarus starts nuclear drills with Russia days after Zelensky warns of attacks on Ukraine, NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Ramil Sitdikov / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

Belarus has begun nuclear weapons drills together with Russia "to improve the readiness of the armed forces to use modern means of destruction, including special ammunition," the country’s Defense Ministry announced on May 18.

The exercises have added significance as they come amid growing warnings from Kyiv that Russia is trying to draw Belarus deeper into its war against Ukraine, while also expanding military infrastructure that could support future Russian operations against Ukraine or NATO's eastern flank.

The ministry said a key feature of the drills will be testing the military's ability to conduct combat operations from "unplanned"  locations across the country.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned the exercises, calling Russia-Belarus nuclear cooperation "an unprecedented challenge to the global security architecture," adding the drills violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) by involving a non-nuclear state in preparations linked to nuclear weapons use.

"Turning Belarus into its nuclear bridgehead near NATO borders, the Kremlin is effectively legitimizing the spread of nuclear weapons globally and creating a dangerous precedent for other authoritarian regimes," the statement reads.

Russia and Belarus have expanded nuclear cooperation since 2023, when Moscow announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The two countries held joint nuclear drills in 2024, while Russia reportedly delivered its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system to Belarus in 2025.

On May 15, Zelensky said that Moscow is intensifying efforts to pressure Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko into taking a more direct role in the war against Ukraine. Zelensky said Ukraine possesses details of conversations between the Russian and Belarusian leadership.

Although Belarusian troops have not directly participated in combat operations against Ukraine, Minsk has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion, missile launches, and drone attacks.

Russian forces launched their failed offensive against Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts from Belarus in February 2022.

In his statement, Zelensky also warned that Russia could be considering new offensive operations toward Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts from Belarusian territory, as well as potential threats against neighboring NATO states.

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France ready to develop ballistic missile defense with Ukraine, says Zelensky, calling it ‘important step’
UkraineRussiaBelarusAlexander LukashenkoOreshnikNuclear weapons
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Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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