News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Sumy Oblast, HUR, Ukraine's military intelligence
Ukraine's intelligence reveals Russian brigades responsible for Sumy attack

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 13, 2025 11:12 PM 2 min read
Emergency service workers on site after a Russian missile attack on Sumy. April 13, 2025. (Cukr media)
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), published the identities of the Russian military brigades responsible for the deadly attack on Sumy on April 13.

Budanov reported that the Russian 112th and 448th missile brigades attacked the city of Sumy with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

"Another war crime of Russia — ballistic strike on Sumy, killing of Ukrainian civilians. Many people went to church on Palm Sunday, some were returning home," Budanov wrote on Telegram.

The Russian military launched an attack on the city of Sumy the morning of Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 and injuring another 117 people. Two children were killed in the attack.

The attacks were launched from Russia's Voronezh and Kursk oblasts, specifically from the Liski and Lezhenski settlements, respectively, Budanov said.

Multiple officials, including Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak and U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink, reported that Russia used cluster munitions in the attack on Sumy.

The use of cluster munitions in civilian areas is considered a violation of international humanitarian law. Many international leaders have denounced Russia's attack, calling it a war crime.

Budanov further expressed his condolences to the victims of Russia's attack, and vowed "to ensure that no war criminal — from those who gave orders to those who launched the missiles — escapes retribution."

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike kills at least 34, injures 117 in Sumy on Palm Sunday
Key developments on April 12-13: * Russian strike kills at least 34, injures 117 in Sumy on Palm Sunday * ‘There’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up’ — Trump says on Russia-Ukraine talks * Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approva…
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.