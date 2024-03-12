Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 3 people, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on March 12 injured three people, including two children, the region's administration reported.

According to Sumy Oblast authorities, Russian forces launched two guided aerial bombs at the village of Velyka Pysarivka at 9:20 a.m. local time.

The attack reportedly injured two children, aged six and 10, and an adult. Five homes and a garage were also destroyed.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian troops launched a total of nine strikes against the parts of Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on March 12, regional authorities reported. Over 96 explosions were recorded.