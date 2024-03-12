Skip to content
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 3 people, including children

by Kateryna Denisova March 12, 2024 1:50 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
A Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on March 12 injured three people, including two children, the region's administration reported.

According to Sumy Oblast authorities, Russian forces launched two guided aerial bombs at the village of Velyka Pysarivka at 9:20 a.m. local time.

The attack reportedly injured two children, aged six and 10, and an adult. Five homes and a garage were also destroyed.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian troops launched a total of nine strikes against the parts of Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on March 12, regional authorities reported. Over 96 explosions were recorded.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
