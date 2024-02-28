Skip to content
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 8

by Abbey Fenbert February 28, 2024 4:27 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Khotin, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, killed two police officers and injured another six on Feb. 27, 2024. Twelve other communites in Sumy Oblast were attacked the same day, and two more people were injured. (Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked 13 border communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 27, killing two people and injuring eight others, the regional military administration reported.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda injured two residents, the administration said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six. The injured officers were hospitalized following the attack.

The Russian military fired at the Sumy Oblast border 59 times throughout the day, causing nearly 300 explosions in the area. In addition to Khotin and Seredyna-Buda, the communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhbiv, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Bilopillia, Svesa, Shalyhyne, Novosloboda, and Myropillia came under fire.

Drones, mines, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), missiles, and other weapons were deployed in the attacks.

Residents of Sumy Oblast's border communities are subject to near-daily attacks from nearby Russian forces.

