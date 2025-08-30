KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 45 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 45 in Ukraine over past day
Firefighters working on the site of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Aug. 30, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attacks killed at least three civilians and injured at least 45 in Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 30.

Russia launched a mass wave of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight, with strikes and explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and elsewhere.

Moscow's forces deployed 537 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, as well as eight Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles and 37 cruise missiles of the Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, and Kh-59 models, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 510 drones, six ballistic missiles, and 32 cruise missiles, while five missiles and 24 drones struck at seven different locations. Fallen debris was also reported at 21 places.

Zaporizhzhia bore the brunt of the attack, with one person killed and 28 injured in the city and surrounding areas. Forty houses, 14 apartment buildings, and an unspecified number of industrial facilities were damaged, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Around 25,000 consumers were left without electricity due to the attack, according to the governor.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three in Kostiantynivka over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Three others were injured elsewhere in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and seven were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, three houses, a cell tower, a water tower, a gas pipeline, and cars were damaged.

A 66-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized after Russian drone strikes against the village of Lupareve in Mykolaiv Oblast on Aug. 29, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The victim is in a stable condition, he said.

In Sumy Oblast, two women born in 1995 and 1967 and a man born in 1963 were injured in Russian air strikes and drone attacks, the regional military administration said.

The attacks come despite months-long push by U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected calls from Kyiv and its allies for an unconditional ceasefire and ramped up attacks against Ukrainian cities.

The elephant in the room — Russia won’t agree to Ukraine security guarantees, Europe can’t enforce them
There’s a new buzzword in capitals across Europe and North America — “security guarantees” — a set of measures that are supposed to ensure that if the war in Ukraine stops, Russia won’t just simply reinvade Ukraine. Presidents and prime ministers across the two continents are scrambling to come up with a plan. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 28 that they’ll be “set out on paper next week.” But there are significant problems, not least that they rely on Russia agreeing to a ceasefire,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
UkraineRussiaRussian attackWarCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastDonetsk OblastKherson OblastMykolaiv OblastSumy Oblast
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 30
Saturday, August 30
Show More

Editors' Picks