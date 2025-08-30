Russian attacks kill 3, injure 45 in Ukraine over past day

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attacks killed at least three civilians and injured at least 45 in Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 30.

Russia launched a mass wave of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight, with strikes and explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and elsewhere.

Moscow's forces deployed 537 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys against Ukraine overnight, as well as eight Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles and 37 cruise missiles of the Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, and Kh-59 models, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 510 drones, six ballistic missiles, and 32 cruise missiles, while five missiles and 24 drones struck at seven different locations. Fallen debris was also reported at 21 places.

Zaporizhzhia bore the brunt of the attack, with one person killed and 28 injured in the city and surrounding areas. Forty houses, 14 apartment buildings, and an unspecified number of industrial facilities were damaged, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Around 25,000 consumers were left without electricity due to the attack, according to the governor.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured three in Kostiantynivka over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Three others were injured elsewhere in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and seven were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings, three houses, a cell tower, a water tower, a gas pipeline, and cars were damaged.

A 66-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized after Russian drone strikes against the village of Lupareve in Mykolaiv Oblast on Aug. 29, Governor Vitalii Kim reported. The victim is in a stable condition, he said.

In Sumy Oblast, two women born in 1995 and 1967 and a man born in 1963 were injured in Russian air strikes and drone attacks, the regional military administration said.

The attacks come despite months-long push by U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected calls from Kyiv and its allies for an unconditional ceasefire and ramped up attacks against Ukrainian cities.