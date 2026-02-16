KI logo
War

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 4, damage 'medical infrastructure'

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen of the mobile air defense unit fire a machine gun at Russian drones during night patrol on December 2, 2024 in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Maksym Kishka/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast on Feb. 15 caused damage to local infrastructure and injured four people, local officials reported.

Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhoriv reported that a Russian drone targeted unspecified "medical infrastructure" in the city of Sumy overnight on Feb. 14-15, causing damage to the site.

The attack marked the second time Russian forces targeted health care facilities this week, Hryhoriv added.

Later in the day on Feb. 15, in the community of Okhtyrka, two women and a man were injured in a Russian attack. While a 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in the community of Velykopysarivka after a Russian attack targeted a civilian vehicle.

While the exact weaponry used in the attack was not immediately clear, Ukraine's Air Force warned throughout the day of Russian drones targeting various communities of Sumy Oblast.

No information was available on the extent of the injuries caused.

Russia has regularly launched attacks on communities across Sumy Oblast since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The region lies in Ukraine's northeast along the Russia-Ukraine border.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that over the past week, Russia launched around 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs, and 50 missiles, nearly all of them ballistic, at Ukraine. Zelensky said Russia continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including power generation facilities, substations, and the power grid, while also striking residential areas.

Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

