KI logo
War

'Air defense is a daily necessity' — Zelensky says additional aid packages expected soon following return from Munich

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
'Air defense is a daily necessity' — Zelensky says additional aid packages expected soon following return from Munich
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, 2026. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that Kyiv expects to receive additional aid packages, primarily air defense support, in the near-term following talks held at the Munich Security Conference.

"There were many meetings, and most importantly – there will be new support packages for Ukraine. The key priority is missiles for air defense, for protection against ballistic missiles," Zelensky said in his evening address.

The comments come following Zelensky visit to Germany where he held talks with world leaders and their representatives, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Zelensky said he discussed additional support for Ukraine's air defense needs with "virtually every leader who can truly help us."

Become a member – go ad‑free

"We hope the agreements will work as needed. Air defense is a daily necessity," he added.

Throughout the winter, Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have contended with mass missile and drone attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure amid freezing cold temperatures. The attacks have directly contributed to a nationwide energy crisis affecting much of the country.

Zelensky said during his evening address that he anticipates holding meeting aimed at delivering "new energy packages" for Kyiv in the next week, which would focus on "recovery after strikes and the necessary equipment."

The remarks come as the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia are expected to resume trilateral peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 17–18. The question of control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region remains as one of the most pressing topics.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In a briefing after his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, Zelensky told journalists that the U.S. had offered Ukraine a 15-year security guarantee, but that Kyiv was looking for a longer-term pledge.

Warning Ukrainians of the potential for additional large-scale attacks in the coming days, Zelensky said the Kyiv is "in constant contact with all partners, emphasizing that each such threat, each such risk, only worsens the overall prospects for ending the war."

"Several more cold days lie ahead, and everyone has already seen how the Russians exploit this," Zelensky concluded.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine destroys half of Russia’s ‘key’ Pantsir air defense systems, security service says
Key developments on Feb. 14-15: * Ukraine destroys half of Russia’s ‘key’ Pantsir air defense systems, security service says * Ukraine hits Russia’s BK-16 landing craft in Crimea and other targets in Russian-occupied territories, military says * Zelensky, Rubio discuss air defense for Ukraine, possibility of leader-level peace talks * Territorial concessions by Ukraine won’t bring peace, Zelensky says in Munich * Ukraine сonfirms strike on oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, hits air
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Volodymyr ZelenskyAir defenseUkraineRussiaMunich Security Conference
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 16
Video
Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines how Ukraine appears in recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The files reference flight arrangements for models linked to Kyiv agencies, a failed real estate deal in Lviv, and brief mentions of Ukraine’s 2019 presidential election.

Saturday, February 14
Show More

Editors' Picks