'Air defense is a daily necessity' — Zelensky says additional aid packages expected soon following return from Munich

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that Kyiv expects to receive additional aid packages, primarily air defense support, in the near-term following talks held at the Munich Security Conference.

"There were many meetings, and most importantly – there will be new support packages for Ukraine. The key priority is missiles for air defense, for protection against ballistic missiles," Zelensky said in his evening address.

The comments come following Zelensky visit to Germany where he held talks with world leaders and their representatives, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Zelensky said he discussed additional support for Ukraine's air defense needs with "virtually every leader who can truly help us."

"We hope the agreements will work as needed. Air defense is a daily necessity," he added.

Throughout the winter, Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have contended with mass missile and drone attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure amid freezing cold temperatures. The attacks have directly contributed to a nationwide energy crisis affecting much of the country.

Zelensky said during his evening address that he anticipates holding meeting aimed at delivering "new energy packages" for Kyiv in the next week, which would focus on "recovery after strikes and the necessary equipment."

The remarks come as the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia are expected to resume trilateral peace talks in Geneva on Feb. 17–18. The question of control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region remains as one of the most pressing topics.

In a briefing after his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, Zelensky told journalists that the U.S. had offered Ukraine a 15-year security guarantee, but that Kyiv was looking for a longer-term pledge.

Warning Ukrainians of the potential for additional large-scale attacks in the coming days, Zelensky said the Kyiv is "in constant contact with all partners, emphasizing that each such threat, each such risk, only worsens the overall prospects for ending the war."

"Several more cold days lie ahead, and everyone has already seen how the Russians exploit this," Zelensky concluded.