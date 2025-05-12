Russian attacks injure 22 in Ukraine over past 24 hours despite ceasefire calls

Russian attacks injured at least 22 people in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on May 12.

This includes at least seven people injured in drone attacks overnight on May 12, a date from which Kyiv and its allies put forward a demand for a 30-day unconditional truce, a step that Moscow continues to reject.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia deployed 108 attack and decoy drones during the assault overnight.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 55 strike drones across the eastern, northern, southern, and central parts of the country. Thirty decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage.

Regions affected by the overnight assault included Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr oblasts, according to Ukraine’s military.

In Donetsk Oblast, five civilians were injured on May 11 in separate attacks on four towns, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The state railway company, Ukrainian Railways, confirmed that a Russian drone also attacked a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12, injuring the locomotive driver with shrapnel. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. According to the statement, the attack failed to halt railway traffic.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured as Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure. The attack damaged residential buildings, an administrative office, and a fire station, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked over 30 settlements with drones, artillery, and air strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The strikes targeted critical and civilian infrastructure, damaging five apartment buildings, nine houses, a cellular tower, and civilian vehicles. Five civilians were injured.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight communities came under fire over the past 24 hours. Russia used KAB bombs and first-person-view (FPV) drones to attack multiple districts. Five people were injured. Civilian infrastructure, houses, garages, and cars suffered damage, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian troops attacked with a guided aerial bomb, injuring two men. One of them is in critical condition and receiving urgent medical care, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. Houses and cars were damaged in the attack.

In Sumy Oblast, nearly 90 Russian strikes were recorded in the region across 33 settlements in 12 communities, injuring one civilian, regional authorities reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 494 attacks on 16 settlements, including six air strikes, over 300 drone attacks, and numerous artillery attacks. Two people were injured, according to the local administration.

Despite appeals from Kyiv and its partners for a truce, the Kremlin insists on negotiations without an unconditional ceasefire. In a press conference in the early hours of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to restart talks, which, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Russia wishes to be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15, reiterating Ukraine’s proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. The Kremlin has not responded to Zelensky's proposal for a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders.