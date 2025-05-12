Russian attacks injure 22 in Ukraine over past 24 hours despite ceasefire calls

Beijing supports all efforts toward achieving peace in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on May 12 when asked about Kyiv and Europe's proposal for a 30-day truce.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people," Zelensky said.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused the Russian intelligence services of orchestrating a May 2024 arson attack on the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw.
Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak voiced doubt about leading negotiations with anyone from Russia except President Vladimir Putin, implying only the Russian leader can make real decisions.
This includes at least seven people injured in drone attacks overnight on May 12, a date from which Kyiv and its allies put forward a demand for a 30-day unconditional truce, a step that Moscow continues to reject.
"When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," the Elysee Palace reacted to a fake story pushed by Russia.
The comments came after Trump urged Ukraine to agree to direct negotiations with Russia, which has invited Kyiv to peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, without first agreeing to halt military operations.
A Russian drone hit a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12 and injured its driver, Ukrainian Railways said amid Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire.
The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Moscow and Hanoi agreed to negotiate and sign agreements to construct nuclear power plants in Vietnam, the two countries said in a joint statement on May 11.
The sanctions appear to be in response to Russia's rejection of a 30-day ceasefire that the U.K., alongside Ukraine, France, Germany, and Poland, demanded during a visit to Kyiv on May 10.
"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."
The publications' latest report covers the period of February 24, 2022 to May 8, 2025. Since it was last updated at the end of April, 2,857 additional Russian military personnel have been confirmed killed.
Russian attacks injure 22 in Ukraine over past 24 hours despite ceasefire calls
Russian attacks injured at least 22 people in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on May 12.
This includes at least seven people injured in drone attacks overnight on May 12, a date from which Kyiv and its allies put forward a demand for a 30-day unconditional truce, a step that Moscow continues to reject.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia deployed 108 attack and decoy drones during the assault overnight.
Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 55 strike drones across the eastern, northern, southern, and central parts of the country. Thirty decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage.
Regions affected by the overnight assault included Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr oblasts, according to Ukraine’s military.
In Donetsk Oblast, five civilians were injured on May 11 in separate attacks on four towns, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
The state railway company, Ukrainian Railways, confirmed that a Russian drone also attacked a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12, injuring the locomotive driver with shrapnel. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. According to the statement, the attack failed to halt railway traffic.
In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured as Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure. The attack damaged residential buildings, an administrative office, and a fire station, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.
In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked over 30 settlements with drones, artillery, and air strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The strikes targeted critical and civilian infrastructure, damaging five apartment buildings, nine houses, a cellular tower, and civilian vehicles. Five civilians were injured.
In Kharkiv Oblast, eight communities came under fire over the past 24 hours. Russia used KAB bombs and first-person-view (FPV) drones to attack multiple districts. Five people were injured. Civilian infrastructure, houses, garages, and cars suffered damage, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian troops attacked with a guided aerial bomb, injuring two men. One of them is in critical condition and receiving urgent medical care, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. Houses and cars were damaged in the attack.
In Sumy Oblast, nearly 90 Russian strikes were recorded in the region across 33 settlements in 12 communities, injuring one civilian, regional authorities reported.
In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 494 attacks on 16 settlements, including six air strikes, over 300 drone attacks, and numerous artillery attacks. Two people were injured, according to the local administration.
Despite appeals from Kyiv and its partners for a truce, the Kremlin insists on negotiations without an unconditional ceasefire. In a press conference in the early hours of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to restart talks, which, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Russia wishes to be based on the terms of the 2022 Istanbul discussions and the "current situation on the battlefield."
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15, reiterating Ukraine’s proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. The Kremlin has not responded to Zelensky's proposal for a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders.