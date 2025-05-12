'Truce proposals are being ignored' — Russian drone hits freight train in Donetsk Oblast

A Russian drone hit a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast on May 12 and injured its driver, Ukrainian Railways said amid Kyiv's calls for a ceasefire.

Ukraine and its European allies put forward a demand for a 30-day unconditional truce beginning May 12, a step that Moscow continues to reject.

"Truce proposals are being ignored, attacks on railway infrastructure continue," Ukrainian Railways said on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack on the locomotive, the driver suffered a shrapnel wound to his leg. His life is not in danger." According to the statement, the attack failed to halt railway traffic.

Ukraine's railway infrastructure has played a crucial role during Russia's all-out war and has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 11 that he would travel to Turkey on May 15, "expecting (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," while reiterating calls for an unconditional truce.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow — this proposal is on the table. A complete and unconditional ceasefire — long-term, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy — could bring peace much closer," he added in a separate statement.

As Ukraine's allies push for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Putin has rejected an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.

The Kremlin has not responded to Zelensky's proposal for a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks "immediately" as efforts by the White House have thus far failed to establish a ceasefire.