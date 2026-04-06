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At least 5 killed, 28 injured by Russian attacks over past day, regional authorities say

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by Francis Farrell
At least 5 killed, 28 injured by Russian attacks over past day, regional authorities say
Emergency responders at the site of a Russian strike in Odesa overnight on April 6, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 28 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on April 6.

Russia launched 141 long-range drones — including around 80 Shahed-type drones — overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that 114 of them were shot down.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Three people were killed in the port city of Odesa overnight, including one child, after Russian forces struck a residential area. Sixteen more people were injured, including three children.

Rescue operations continue at the site, with more people understood to be under the rubble, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said.

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones killed a 61-year-old man and wounded a 60-year-old woman in Nikopol, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

One person was killed in the front-line city of Lyman, in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A total of five people were injured in Kherson Oblast, as Russian forces continue to target regularly the city of Kherson and other coastal settlements with artillery and drones from the occupied side of the Dnipro River.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured and one suffered an acute stress reaction from Russian attacks on 19 settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people were injured by Russian drones in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv Oblast, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

A 46-year-old man was wounded in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as regional authorities reported a total of 872 strikes across the region.

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The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
UkraineRussiaRussian attackCivilian casualtiesShahed drones
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Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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