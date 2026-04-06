At least 5 killed, 28 injured by Russian attacks over past day, regional authorities say

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 28 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on April 6.

Russia launched 141 long-range drones — including around 80 Shahed-type drones — overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that 114 of them were shot down.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Three people were killed in the port city of Odesa overnight, including one child, after Russian forces struck a residential area. Sixteen more people were injured, including three children.

Rescue operations continue at the site, with more people understood to be under the rubble, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said.

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones killed a 61-year-old man and wounded a 60-year-old woman in Nikopol, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, across from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

One person was killed in the front-line city of Lyman, in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

A total of five people were injured in Kherson Oblast, as Russian forces continue to target regularly the city of Kherson and other coastal settlements with artillery and drones from the occupied side of the Dnipro River.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured and one suffered an acute stress reaction from Russian attacks on 19 settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people were injured by Russian drones in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv Oblast, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

A 46-year-old man was wounded in a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as regional authorities reported a total of 872 strikes across the region.