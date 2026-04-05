Serbian leader claims explosives placed on Russian gas pipeline, Ukraine denies involvement

Explosives have been found near a gas pipeline in Serbia that transports Russian natural gas to Hungary, leaders from the two countries said on April 5.

"Serbian authorities have found a powerful explosive device, along with the equipment needed to detonate it, at critical gas infrastructure linking Serbia and Hungary," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on April 5 in a post on X.

No culprits nor motives have been identified.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the incident. “We categorically reject attempts to falsely link Ukraine to the incident… Ukraine has nothing to do with this,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.

"Most probably, a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow’s heavy interference in Hungarian elections," he added.

The Turkstream pipeline transports Russian gas across the Black Sea into Turkey, from where it travels through the Balkans into Hungary and Central Europe.

The relationship between Kyiv and Budapest is at an all-time low amid a deepening spat over Russian oil transit through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, while Orban makes opposition to Ukraine the centerpiece of his campaign strategy in elections scheduled for April 12.

Orban's Fidesz party is trailing in the polls, with next week's national elections threatening to end his 16-year grip on power.

The Druzhba oil pipeline has been offline since late January due to Russian air strikes, according to Ukraine.

Hungary and Slovakia have accused Kyiv of slowwalking repairs.

Orban said on Sunday that he spoke by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and that an investigation was underway. Orban also said that he had called an extraordinary defense council this afternoon.

"We will deal mercilessly with everyone who threatens Serbia's vital infrastructure," Vucic wrote in a Facebook post on April 5.

Hungary and Serbia both maintain close ties with Moscow.

It was earlier reported that Russia is sending social media specialists to Hungary to meddle in the April elections in favor of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

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