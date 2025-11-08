KI logo
Saturday, November 8, 2025
Russian attacks kill at least 11, injure 44 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
by Kateryna Denisova
A Russian drone attack reduces a recycling point near an apartment block to rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Mykola Miakshykov/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured 44 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Nov. 8.

Ukrainian forces downed 406 out of the 458 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russia also launched 45 cruise and ballistic missiles, nine of which were downed, the statement said.

The large-scale attack targeted Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure, causing power outages in some regions.

A Russian drone attack on a residential building in Dnipro killed at least three people and injured 12 others, including two children, according to authorities.

Earlier on Nov. 7, Russian attacks on Nikopol injured a 43-year-old woman and two men, aged 47 and 57, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said.

One person was injured during the overnight attack on Poltava Oblast, Governor Volodymyr Kohut reported. Another woman suffered injuries in Kyiv Oblast, according to Governor Mykola Kalashnyk.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked a gas station in the village of Korotych with a guided bomb, injuring two women and six men, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 48-year-old man was killed in Rokytne, and two other people suffered injuries in Chuhuiv and Hrushivka.

Article image
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a gas station in a village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed three people and injured six others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more residents suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and 10 others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

