Saturday, November 8, 2025
Russia strikes residential building in Dnipro, injuring at least 7

by Dmytro Basmat
A screenshot from a video posted on social media of an attack on a residential building in Dnipro overnight on Nov. 8, 2025. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia carried out a drone attack on the city of Dnipro overnight on Nov. 8, injuring at least seven people, including two children, officials reported.

Several apartments of a multi-story building were destroyed in the city amid the strike. A fire also broke out on the site of the attack.

Photos and videos posted to social media show significant structural damage to the middle floors of the building.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported that a 2 and 13-year-old were among the injured victims.

Rescue efforts are ongoing and the number of casualties may rise, officials added. The full extent of the damage caused to the building was not immediately clear.

Russian forces regularly carry out attacks on Dnipro due to its proximity to Ukraine's front line regions.

Moscow has pursued a campaign of relentless aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities throughout the year, repeatedly breaking its own record for missile and drone attacks.

The attack on Dnipro came amid a broader attack on Ukrainian cities overnight on Nov. 8. Air raid alerts were activated for Ukraine's central and eastern regions amid a threat of ballistic missile attacks. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv amid a Russian drone attack.

The Kyiv Independent
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

