KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 26 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 26 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Sept. 12, 2025. (Oleh Hryhoriev/Telegram)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least six people and injured 26 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 12.

Ukrainian forces downed 33 out of the 40 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Six drones struck three different locations, according to the statement.

In the morning of Sept. 12, Russia launched a drone and missile attack on Sumy Oblast, targeting an industrial zone and residential area. At least three people were killed and five others injured, Governor Oleh Hryhoriev said.

A day earlier, a Russian drone hit a car near Sumy, injuring a 19-year-old woman.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 65-year-old man near the city of Polohy, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Five men and five women were injured during Russian attacks on five villages in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured three people over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and Kalenyky in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One more person was injured in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

NATO’s response to Russian drones reveals glaring issue with Europe’s air defenses
NATO’s downing of Russian drones in Polish airspace this week was touted as a major success by the military alliance, after it mustered an international force using some of the most advanced technology in the world to defend its borders. But the incident has actually highlighted a major flaw in NATO and Europe’s defenses — they don’t have an effective way to shoot down Russia’s cheap, mass produced drones. “Given the increasing mass deployment of loitering munitions and relatively inexpensive
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentChris York
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarDonetsk OblastKherson OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKharkiv OblastSumy OblastRussian attack
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 12
Prince Harry, Polish FM arrive in Kyiv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s visit came days after the largest Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation.

Friday, September 12
Show More

Editors' Picks