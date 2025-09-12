Russian attacks kill 6, injure 26 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least six people and injured 26 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 12.

Ukrainian forces downed 33 out of the 40 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Six drones struck three different locations, according to the statement.

In the morning of Sept. 12, Russia launched a drone and missile attack on Sumy Oblast, targeting an industrial zone and residential area. At least three people were killed and five others injured, Governor Oleh Hryhoriev said.

A day earlier, a Russian drone hit a car near Sumy, injuring a 19-year-old woman.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 65-year-old man near the city of Polohy, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Five men and five women were injured during Russian attacks on five villages in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured three people over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and Kalenyky in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One more person was injured in the region.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.