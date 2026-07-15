Russian attacks kill 12, injure 90 across Ukraine as Odesa Oblast hit with missiles for fifth straight day

Russian attacks killed 12 people and injured at least 90 others across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia launched its fifth consecutive day of combined missile and drone attacks against southern Odesa Oblast on July 15, according to local authorities.

A missile strike on Odesa overnight on July 15 hit a multi-story apartment building, killing three people and injuring at least six others, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Emergency workers rescued three people from the building, including two children.

According to the governor, the attack also damaged a non-residential building, a gas pipeline, a production facility, and a warehouse in Odesa, while elsewhere in Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone strike damaged a gas station building.

"The enemy is deliberately targeting the civilian population and the region's civilian, industrial, and port infrastructure," Kiper said.

Emergency services extinguished multiple fires, and authorities are documenting the attack as another Russian war crime against civilians, he added.

On July 14, Russia struck a civilian cargo ship in Odesa Oblast, killing two people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Beyond the attack on Odesa, Russia launched a total of two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles and 122 drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 101 drones.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, 13 people were injured in Russian attacks across the region, local authorities said.

In a separate guided bomb attack on the city of Sumy, three people were killed, and 17 were injured, including a 16-year-old boy, local Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Aftermath of Russia's attack on Sumy on July 15, 2026. (Oleh Hryhorov / Telegram)

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 10 others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces targeted 22 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including the city of Kharkiv, the regional capital.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 23 others, including one child, were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and seven were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filzshkin said.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding oblast, one person was killed, and four others were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a 37-year-old man was killed overnight in Ozeriany, following a strike by a Russian Geran drone, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Chaus also said that a Russian FPV drone injured an 18-year-old man in the village of Prybyn. The man is in a critical condition, with doctors fighting to save his life.

A Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured nine people, Governor Oleksandr Haznha said on July 14 and July 15.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a report released July 14 that June was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, with at least 293 killed and 1,990 injured.

Long-range missiles and drones remained the leading cause of civilian casualties in June, accounting for 45% of all casualties, with 126 people killed and 907 injured. Most of those attacks struck urban centers far from the front line, including Kyiv and Dnipro, according to the report.