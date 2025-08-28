Russian attacks kill 23, injure 62 in Ukraine over past day.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 23 civilians and injured at least 62 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 28.

Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed attack drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles, among them two Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 563 drones and 26 missiles. Drones and missiles struck 13 different locations, and debris fell on 26 others, according to the statement.

A Russian mass attack on Kyiv killed at least 17 people, including four children, and injured 38 others, authorities said.

In the Darnytskyi district, the attack damaged two residential buildings, one with five stories and the other with 16. The five-story building was hit directly, causing the structure to collapse from the first to the fifth floor.

Russia also struck the Intercity+ high-speed train depot in the town of Koziatyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, severely damaging one of the trains, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) reported. The attack led to changes in train operations. All staff had taken shelter in advance, and no injuries were reported.

Severe damage to critical infrastructure in the region initially left over 60 towns and villages without power, though only 15 remain without electricity as of 12:30 p.m. local time, Deputy Governor Natalia Zabolotna said.

Ukrainian rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation in and around a residential building heavily damaged during a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 28, 2025. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia launched a drone attack on Chernihiv, targeting residential areas and an enterprise. The attack injured two women, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

A drone attack also hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two men aged 38 and 65, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 65-year-old woman and three men, aged 47, 50, and 69, were injured in a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks on the villages of Shestakove and Slobozhanske in the region injured a man and a woman, aged 78 and 70, he added.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring four people near Zaporizhzhia and Polohy, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Five more people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were killed and five others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.