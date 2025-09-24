KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 7, injure 41 in Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Sept. 24, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 41 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 24.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 126 of the 152 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Twenty-six drones hit seven different locations, and drone debris fell in two other areas, according to the statement.

A 70-year-old woman was killed, and three people were injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 23, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and eight were injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

This included two people killed and five injured in Kostiantynivka, one civilian killed and two injured in Illinivka, and one injured in Sloviansk.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was injured in the city of Kharkiv and three were wounded elsewhere in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, eight people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Seven houses were damaged, as well as several cell towers, farm buildings, garages, and vehicles.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed a 46-year-old man and injured three others, the regional military administration reported.

A Russian strike against the city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured 15, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

RussiaUkraineRussian attackCivilian casualtiesZaporizhzhia OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastSumy Oblast
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent.

Editors' Picks