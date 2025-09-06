6 killed, 11 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed at least six civilians and injured at least 11, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 6.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 68 of the 91 Russian Shahed-type attack drones and decoys launched overnight, the Air Force reported.

Eighteen drones struck at eight different locations, and downed wreckage fell in four other areas, according to the statement.

Six people were injured in Russian attacks across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Two medical facilities, a school, apartment buildings, houses, stores, a transport company, cars, an ambulance, and other properties were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three civilians in Siversk and another one in Bilytske, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. One person was reported as injured in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 58 and 25 were wounded and hospitalized after Russian attacks against the Kupiansk district, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two people were killed and two injured, including a child, during Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A high-rise building, eight houses, and a car were damaged.