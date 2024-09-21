Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 53 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people, including a 12-year-old boy, and wounded another 53 in the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 21.

Russian attacks against the city of Kharkiv and three regional settlements killed two people and injured 21 more, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attacks damaged houses, a market, a hospital, a hotel, warehouses and other buildings, according to Syniehubov.

Thirteen people suffered injuries when Russia hit multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast, engulfed in intense fighting, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast destroyed or damaged almost 4o houses, nine apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility, an enterprise, an administrative building, shops, and energy infrastructure, according to Filashkin.

Three people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, and another three were injured, including a teenage boy, in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram. Russian strikes also injured two men aged 19 and 53 in Dnipro and a 38-year-old woman in the Nikopol district, according to Lysak.

Over 20 houses, three apartment buildings, an educational facility, a school, and an enterprise were reportedly damaged in the attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian forces targeted multiple settlements in Sumy Oblast, killing a civilian and wounding another two, the regional administration said on social media.

Artillery, drones, mortars, guided aerial bombs, and multiple-launch rocket systems were reportedly used to attack Sumy Oblast over the past day.

Russian strikes against the city of Kherson and 23 regional settlements killed two people and wounded another seven, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Prokudin added that an apartment building, 23 houses, and agricultural equipment were damaged in Kherson Oblast.

Russian missile strike against the city of Odesa on Sept. 20 wounded four people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Russia launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Odesa, damaging port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian ship under the Antiguan flag, according to Kiper.