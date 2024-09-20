Russia missile strike on Odesa injures 4, damages Antiguan-flagged vessel

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russian forces attacked Odesa on Sept. 20, injuring four people, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

According to the preliminary data, Russia launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles, damaging port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian ship under the Antiguan flag.

An air raid alert sounded in Odesa Oblast at around 2 p.m. local time, and the first explosions were heard in the city a few minutes later.

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast with a ballistic missile on July 4, killing one civilian, injuring seven others, and hitting port infrastructure.