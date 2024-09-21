Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih kills at least 3, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed at least three people and injured three others, Oleksandr Vilkul, the city's military administration head, reported the morning of Sept. 21.

A child was killed in the attack, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said. Another victim was an elderly woman who died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, Vilkul reported.

There may still be more victims under the rubble.

A Russian missile struck a residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih, Vilkul reported. About an hour earlier, the Air Force warned that a ballistic missile was likely headed for the city.

The attack damaged a number of houses, Lysak said.

Emergency services are at work on the scene, and rescuers are continuing to search amid the rubble. The full consequences of the attack are currently being investigated.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.