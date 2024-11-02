Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 68 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova November 2, 2024 1:13 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Sum, Ukraine, y on Nov. 2, 2024. (Sumy City Council)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured 68 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Nov. 2.

Ukrainian forces downed 39 out of 71 Shahed-type drones and other unidentified drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Twenty-one other drones were "lost," and five more flew back towards Russia, it added.

Debris from downed drones damaged residential buildings and an office building in Kyiv during an hours-long attack, local authorities said.

Russian forces also reportedly fired a Kh-31P cruise missile against Ukraine overnight.

Two S-400 missiles hit a police station in Kharkiv, killing police officer Andrii Matvienko. Thirty-six police officers, nine civilians, and one rescuer were injured in the attack, according to the Interior Ministry.

The strikes damaged 20 residential buildings, as well as heating and water supply networks, and 19 vehicles, local authorities said.

Russian forces also attacked a five-story residential building in the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 44-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 75, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A Russian drone also hit a residential building in the city of Sumy. At least eight people suffered injuries, local authorities reported.

Four people were killed in the settlements of Sukhi Yaly, Yuriivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four more people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 15 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Seven people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

News Feed

2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
8:43 PM
Video

These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
