Russia targets Kyiv overnight on Nov. 2, damages apartment building

by Olena Goncharova November 2, 2024 7:55 AM 2 min read
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight on Nov. 2, injuring one person and damaging an apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. (State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district overnight on Nov. 2 caused a fire in a 16-story residential building, injuring two people and causing damage to upper floors.

The blaze, which broke out on the upper floors, spread across an area of roughly 50 square meters, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. The attack damaged several apartments on the building’s 15th and 16th floors, with the top floor suffering the most severe destruction.

Debris from downed drones was also found in the city's Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. The attack damaged several cars, according to Kyiv City Military Administration.

First responders evacuated 18 residents from the damaged high-rise in the Sviatoshynskyi district, according to local authorities. One of the injured was transfered to the local hospital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Air defense remains active in Kyiv as of 7:45 a.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force earlier warned about drone threats to the capital.

The Nov. 2 attack is the latest in a series of drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital. On Oct. 29, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones injuring six people in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, authorities reported.

Russia launched over 2,000 attack drones targeting both civilian and military sites across Ukraine last month, Kyiv’s military reported on Nov. 1, as Kremlin forces continue their offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.

As drone strikes surge, Russia’s next mass missile attack on Kyiv likely imminent, experts and weary residents say
Russia’s aerial attacks against Kyiv have changed dramatically in recent weeks, becoming far more frequent yet far less destructive. Moscow has ramped up drone strikes on the capital — which overnight on Oct. 31 was attacked for the 20th time this month — and the rest of the country, while dialing…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
8:29 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 40.

Two S-400 missiles hit a police station, killing police officer Andrii Matvienko. Thirty police officers, nine civilians, and one rescuer were injured in the attack, Kharkiv regional police reported.
8:43 PM
These Ukrainian women down Russian drones.

The Kyiv Independent joined one such unit that refers to themselves as the Witches of Bucha, after a suburb in Kyiv Oblast where they are based. Since all of them are volunteers, these women combine their combat duties with civilian lives.
5:28 PM

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's chief inspector fired.

The Main Inspectorate of the Defense Ministry audits the ministry's activities, including monitoring the quality of military training and staffing, overseeing military aviation safety, and conducting technical investigations, among other functions.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.