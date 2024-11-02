Russia targets Kyiv overnight on Nov. 2, damages apartment building

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district overnight on Nov. 2 caused a fire in a 16-story residential building, injuring two people and causing damage to upper floors.

The blaze, which broke out on the upper floors, spread across an area of roughly 50 square meters, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. The attack damaged several apartments on the building’s 15th and 16th floors, with the top floor suffering the most severe destruction.

Debris from downed drones was also found in the city's Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. The attack damaged several cars, according to Kyiv City Military Administration.

First responders evacuated 18 residents from the damaged high-rise in the Sviatoshynskyi district, according to local authorities. One of the injured was transfered to the local hospital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Air defense remains active in Kyiv as of 7:45 a.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force earlier warned about drone threats to the capital.

The Nov. 2 attack is the latest in a series of drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital. On Oct. 29, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones injuring six people in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, authorities reported.

Russia launched over 2,000 attack drones targeting both civilian and military sites across Ukraine last month, Kyiv’s military reported on Nov. 1, as Kremlin forces continue their offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.