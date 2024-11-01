Russian missile strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out an attack on Kharkiv on Nov. 1, killing a police officer and injuring at least 30 other people, local authorities reported.

Two missiles hit a police station, killing police officer Andrii Matvienko. Twenty-six police officers and four civilians were injured in the attack, Kharkiv regional police reported.

Russia used either Iskander-M or S-300/S-400 missiles to strike the city, according to preliminary data. The two explosions sounded at close to 4 p.m. local time.

The strikes damaged 14 residential buildings, as well as heating and water supply networks, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Emergency services are continuing to clear the rubble, under which there may be more victims, according to local authorities.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. In recent months, Moscow has intensified aerial strikes, often targeting densely populated neighborhoods.

A Russian attack on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark that has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.

Russia on Oct. 30 attacked a residential neighborhood in the city of Kharkiv late in the evening, killing a man and two boys aged 12 and 15, and injuring 36 others.