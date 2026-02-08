Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 30, including a child, over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 31 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 8.

Russian forces launched 101 drones from Russia's Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare systems intercepted 69 drones, while another 32 drones struck 13 locations. Debris from downed drones was also recorded at one location.

The attack comes as Russia continues its campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching daily long-range drone strikes and frequent large-scale missile strikes. Regions located close to the Russian border or the front-line also experience daily smaller attacks with artillery, glide bombs, and drones.

The attack lasted for about an hour this morning in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, with explosions heard across the city. According to Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, one Russian drone was intercepted, and the intended target was a critical infrastructure facility.

Overnight, one person was killed and 18 were injured in Kherson Oblast after Russian drone, aviation, and artillery strikes on multiple settlements, targeting critical and other civilian infrastructure, as well as residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an after-midnight Russian attack injured a 10-year-old boy, who’s now hospitalized, according to the region's military administration.

Two people were killed and three more injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian forces launched 577 strikes against 30 cities and villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, according to the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov. One person was killed, and eight more were injured.

Overnight, Russia again launched a mass drone attack on the southern city of Odesa, damaging an industrial enterprise, region's governor Oleh Kiper said. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops also attacked Chernihiv Oblast, injuring a 26-year-old man and damaging his house, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.