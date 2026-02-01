Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 21, including children, over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured 21 others, including three children, over the past day, regional authorities said on Feb. 1.

Ukrainian forces downed 76 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Fourteen drones struck nine different locations, according to the statement.

The reports of Russian attacks come after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 29 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to halt strikes on Ukrainian cities for a week. Later, Moscow said that this would only apply to Kyiv and would last until Feb. 1, just before the next cold snap.

A man and a woman were killed in Dnipro after a Russian drone targeted houses in the city, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a drone attack near the village of Velyka Pysarivka injured two elderly men, according to the region's military administration.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a woman and a man, aged 57 and 54, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Two people were killed and five more injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two 60-year-old women were injured in Russian attacks on the villages of Kivsharivka and Synykha in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 15 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Ten people, including three children, were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.