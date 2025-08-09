Russian attack on Kharkiv furniture store injures 5, including minor

A Russian drone attack on a Kharkiv furniture store on Aug. 9, injured five people, including a minor, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The drone struck the roof of the furniture store, damaging the metal roofing and furniture inside.

As a result of the attack, five people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, including a 17-year-old girl. The status of the injured victims was not immediately provided.

It was not clear as to whether the victims were shopping in the store at the time of the attack.

The city of Kharkiv is situated in northeast Ukraine along the Russia-Ukraine border. Given its proximity to the front line, it serves as a daily target of Russian attacks.

Earlier in the day, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia attacked 13 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring seven people.

In the town of Kupiansk, two men, aged 63 and 69, as well as three women, aged 70, 66, and 86, suffered injuries. In the village of Kluhyno-Bashkirivka, Russian strikes injured a 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

Russia has intensified drone attacks on Ukrainian cities across the country in recent months. Ukraine's Air Force reported in early August that Russia launched a record 6,129 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine in July, smashing the previous month’s record of 5,337.







