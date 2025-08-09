Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian attack on Kharkiv furniture store injures 5, including minor

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Russian attack on Kharkiv furniture store injures 5, including minor
A Russian drone struck a furniture story in the city of Kharkiv on Aug. 9, 2025, injuring five people. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service - Kharkiv Oblast/Telegram)

A Russian drone attack on a Kharkiv furniture store on Aug. 9, injured five people, including a minor, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The drone struck the roof of the furniture store, damaging the metal roofing and furniture inside.

As a result of the attack, five people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, including a 17-year-old girl. The status of the injured victims was not immediately provided.

It was not clear as to whether the victims were shopping in the store at the time of the attack.

The city of Kharkiv is situated in northeast Ukraine along the Russia-Ukraine border. Given its proximity to the front line, it serves as a daily target of Russian attacks.

Earlier in the day, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russia attacked 13 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring seven people.

In the town of Kupiansk, two men, aged 63 and 69, as well as three women, aged 70, 66, and 86, suffered injuries. In the village of Kluhyno-Bashkirivka, Russian strikes injured a 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

Russia has intensified drone attacks on Ukrainian cities across the country in recent months. Ukraine's Air Force reported in early August that Russia launched a record 6,129 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine in July, smashing the previous month’s record of 5,337.

Exclusive: Putin to demand Ukraine cede new territory in ‘Alaska peace plan’ — US likely to agree, Kyiv to reject
At their meeting next week, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss a peace plan that would see Ukraine surrendering new territories to Russia. Putin passed the plan to special envoy Steve Witkoff during their meeting in Moscow earlier this week. The plan would see Kyiv withdraw its troops from two of the partly occupied Ukrainian regions — Donetsk and Luhansk, according to a source in Ukraine’s President’s Office, who was part of the team briefed on the d
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Article image



RussiaDrone attackUkraineKharkiv OblastWar
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 9
Show More

Editors' Picks