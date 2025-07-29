Russian attack kills 5 as civilians gather for humanitarian aid in Kharkiv Oblast

Five people were killed and three others injured on July 29 when Russian forces launched a rocket attack on civilians gathered to receive humanitarian aid in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The strike took place in the village of Novoplatonivka, located in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast near the country's northeastern border with Russia. The victims had assembled to collect aid supplies when the attack occurred, the emergency service said.

"People gathered together to receive humanitarian aid – at that moment, Russian terrorists struck with multiple rocket launchers," the agency reported.

Emergency responders, including 13 firefighters, a community rescue officer, and three vehicles, were deployed to the scene to manage the aftermath and provide assistance.

The deadly strike comes as Russia escalates its attacks against Ukrainian territory, despite calls from the United States to reach a peace deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump on July 28 shortened the previously set 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a peace deal. Speaking from Turnberry, Scotland, alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said. "So we are going to have to look, and I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer — what is going to happen."

Trump now says he plans to impose a new deadline of 10 to 12 days, beginning July 28, warning that unless progress is made, Washington will move forward with up to 100% secondary tariffs on Russia. "There's no reason in waiting," he said.