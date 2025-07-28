Become a member
Russia's drone attack on Kyiv leaves 8 people injured, including 3-year-old

by Olena Goncharova
Russia's drone attack on Kyiv leaves 8 people injured, including 3-year-old
A general view of Kyiv (Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on July 28, as Russia launched waves of drones and missiles on several regions of the country.

At least eight people were injured in the attack, including a three-year-old child, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko. Four people were hospitalized with one in critical condition.

The mass attack comes mere days after Russia and Ukraine held their third round of peace talks in Istanbul on July 23. The negotiations did not result in a ceasefire agreement, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose severe tariffs on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a deal within 50 days of his announcement.

An air raid alert was initially issued in Kyiv by the city's Military Administration at 10:15 p.m. local time on July 27. Explosions were first heard by Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time.

Another wave of loud explosions was heard in the capital at around 4 a.m. local time. Air defense has been active in the city, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Article image
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

