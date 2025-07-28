Russia's drone attack on Kyiv leaves 8 people injured, including 3-year-old

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on July 28, as Russia launched waves of drones and missiles on several regions of the country.

At least eight people were injured in the attack, including a three-year-old child, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko. Four people were hospitalized with one in critical condition.

The mass attack comes mere days after Russia and Ukraine held their third round of peace talks in Istanbul on July 23. The negotiations did not result in a ceasefire agreement, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose severe tariffs on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a deal within 50 days of his announcement.

An air raid alert was initially issued in Kyiv by the city's Military Administration at 10:15 p.m. local time on July 27. Explosions were first heard by Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time.

Another wave of loud explosions was heard in the capital at around 4 a.m. local time. Air defense has been active in the city, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.