Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Ukraine, Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Russia
Russian attack against Kherson Oblast village injures elderly man

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2024 2:16 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A Russian attack against the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast on June 3 injured a man aged around 70, the regional military administration said.

The victim suffered a concussion, back injury, and blast and head injuries, the statement read. He was provided medical assistance on the spot.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Tomyna Balka lies a few kilometers north of the Dnipro River delta across the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and around 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The attacks against Kherson Oblast on June 2 injured two residents of Bilozerka, officials said.

Russia launches large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, damaging energy infrastructure
Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight on June 1, damaging energy infrastructure in various regions across the country.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
