Russian attack against Kherson Oblast village injures elderly man

A Russian attack against the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast on June 3 injured a man aged around 70, the regional military administration said.

The victim suffered a concussion, back injury, and blast and head injuries, the statement read. He was provided medical assistance on the spot.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Tomyna Balka lies a few kilometers north of the Dnipro River delta across the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and around 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The attacks against Kherson Oblast on June 2 injured two residents of Bilozerka, officials said.