Russian attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 2

Russian forces struck Kherson on the afternoon of Feb. 17, killing a 49-year-old man and wounding two more residents, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

A 49-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and leg injury when Russia hit Kherson on Feb. 17, Prokudin said on Telegram.

The attack also reportedly wounded a 36-year-old man who was hospitalized in stable condition.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 16 and overnight injured two people, Prokudin said earlier the same day.