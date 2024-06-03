Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least one civilian and injured at least 11, regional authorities reported on June 3.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian missile attack hit a recreational center in the Slobozhanske community shortly after midnight on June 3, killing one man and injuring a man and a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two more people were injured on June 2 in the Borivska Andriivka village and two others in the Staryi Saltiv settlement on the same day, the governor said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day injured five people: two in Bilozerske, two in Zalizne, and one in Vovche, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.