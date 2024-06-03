Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts over past day

by Martin Fornusek June 3, 2024 8:41 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A road sign that reads “Donetsk Oblast” on a roadside in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 21, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least one civilian and injured at least 11, regional authorities reported on June 3.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian missile attack hit a recreational center in the Slobozhanske community shortly after midnight on June 3, killing one man and injuring a man and a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two more people were injured on June 2 in the Borivska Andriivka village and two others in the Staryi Saltiv settlement on the same day, the governor said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day injured five people: two in Bilozerske, two in Zalizne, and one in Vovche, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Russian troop losses hit record high in May, Ukraine claims
Russian troop losses in May amounted to 38,940, the highest monthly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on June 1.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
