US to provide Ukraine with another $800 million to boost domestic long-range capabilities, Zelensky says

The U.S. is planning to provide Ukraine with an aid package of $700-800 million for the domestic production of long-range capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 21.

On the same day, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package during a surprise visit to Kyiv. In addition, it was also announced that Washington is preparing to provide $800 million for the production of Ukrainian drones.

"Then there should be also the next tranche in the amount of $700-800 million," Zelensky said at a meeting attended by the Kyiv Independent, in reference to the package designated for long-range capabilities.

Zelensky and Austin also discussed how much of the $8 billion in aid the U.S. announced in late September could be dedicated to Ukrainian production by the end of the year.

Domestically produced long-range weapons are key to Ukraine's defense strategy, as Western partners refuse to authorize deep strikes in Russia with foreign-made missiles.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 21 that Ukraine has invested more than $4 billion in its defense production and urged international partners to invest further, recalling the recent successes of Ukrainian specialists in drone manufacturing.

Despite Zelensky's appeal to Washington during his recent White House visit, the U.S. has not yet altered its policy on long-range strikes.