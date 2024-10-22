Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Long-range missiles, Ukraine
Edit post

US to provide Ukraine with another $800 million to boost domestic long-range capabilities, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova October 22, 2024 3:09 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference at a European Council leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is planning to provide Ukraine with an aid package of $700-800 million for the domestic production of long-range capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 21.

On the same day, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package during a surprise visit to Kyiv. In addition, it was also announced that Washington is preparing to provide $800 million for the production of Ukrainian drones.

"Then there should be also the next tranche in the amount of $700-800 million," Zelensky said at a meeting attended by the Kyiv Independent, in reference to the package designated for long-range capabilities.

Zelensky and Austin also discussed how much of the $8 billion in aid the U.S. announced in late September could be dedicated to Ukrainian production by the end of the year.

Domestically produced long-range weapons are key to Ukraine's defense strategy, as Western partners refuse to authorize deep strikes in Russia with foreign-made missiles.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 21 that Ukraine has invested more than $4 billion in its defense production and urged international partners to invest further, recalling the recent successes of Ukrainian specialists in drone manufacturing.

Despite Zelensky's appeal to Washington during his recent White House visit, the U.S. has not yet altered its policy on long-range strikes.

As the Baltics raise the alarm about Russia, Washington still not listening
For Zygimantas Pavilionis, a member of the Lithuanian parliament, history is repeating itself: The Kremlin’s military sights are set on Europe beyond Ukraine and the U.S. is not listening to warnings from the Baltics. “In Europe, they listen to the Baltics, but in America, they are so arrogant
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:18 AM  (Updated: )

Moldova's Sandu advances to presidential run-off, winning after 'unfair fight.'

"The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution," Sandu said on X. "We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.