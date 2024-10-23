Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian military
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 683,040 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 23, 2024 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of Ukraine's 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade hold a frontline position on Sept. 29, 2024 in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 683,040 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 23.

This number includes 1,460 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,088 tanks, 18,229 armored fighting vehicles, 27,217 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,674 artillery systems, 1,234 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,489 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: US to provide Ukraine with $800 million to boost domestic long-range capabilities
Key developments on Oct. 22: * US to provide Ukraine with another $800 million to boost domestic long-range capabilities, Zelensky says * Ukrainian drones target Russian alcohol plants overnight, local authorities claim * North Korea has sent pilots to Russia to join its war in Ukraine, Newsweek…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:22 AM

Zelensky urges allies to increase pressure on North Korea.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, Zelensky said in his evening address, citing military intelligence reports. "We expect a firm, concrete response from the world."
5:34 PM

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Kostin resigns.

"I am grateful to the president of Ukraine and Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right for me to resign from the post of prosecutor general," he said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.