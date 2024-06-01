Russia launches large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, damage to critical infrastructure reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight on June 1, launching drones and cruise missiles onto various regions across the country.

At around 4 a.m. local time, the debris from a downed Russian drone caused a fire to break out at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast, Governor Serhii Borzov reported. Emergency crews are currently on scene.

In Zaporizhzhia multiple explosions were heard around 3 a.m local time, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

Ukraine's Air Force announced an air alert throughout the country, including the far-western oblasts, citing the threat of Russian cruise missiles, drones, and Tu-95MS bombers.

Missiles were reported flying over Zakarpattia Oblast which borders Ukraine's western neighbors including Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. Air alerts warned that the city of Mukachevo, located just 26 kilometers northeast of the Hungary-Ukraine border, was under threat of missile attacks.

Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled in response to reports of the Russian missile attack against Ukraine, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said on X.

Air raid alerts were turned off at 5:30 a.m. local time.

There were no reports of casualties as of 5:30 a.m.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

Russia's massive aerial assault follows the deadly bombing of the busy Kharkiv hypermarket in the middle of the day on May 25. The attack killed at least 19 people and injured 44. Hours later, a second Russian attack injured 25 people.