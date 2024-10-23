Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Turkey quietly curbs military goods exports to Russia following US warning, FT reports

by Sonya Bandouil October 23, 2024 5:21 AM 2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks ahead of the peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey has quietly blocked the export of U.S.-origin military goods to Russia following a warning from Washington, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 22.

In recent weeks, Ankara updated its customs systems to stop the export of over 40 categories of U.S.-made items deemed critical to Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to FT sources.

The new restrictions target goods such as microchips, processors, and control systems, believed to be used in weapons.

According to the report, Turkish banks have also reduced dealings with Russian entities over the past year, following U.S. threats of sanctions.

The updated policy regarding Russian exports was not publicly announced due to political sensitivities.

While Turkey is a NATO member, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has aimed to maintain positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Turkey has also facilitated the flow of Russian oil to the European Union since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, enabling the Kremlin to circumvent the bloc’s sanctions.

In 2023, Turkey became the world’s biggest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, importing around 42.2 billion euros ($45.9 billion) in oil, natural gas, and coal from the country – a fivefold increase over the past decade.

At the same time, Erdogan has publicly supported Ukrainian sovereignty, and his administration has given significant aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"We support Ukraine's territorial integrity, together with Ukrainian Crimea," Erdogan said on Feb. 3.

Turkey also brokered a grain deal in 2022, along with the UN, that was essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices partially caused by the war. It allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products via the Black Sea, despite the ongoing invasion.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
