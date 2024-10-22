North Korea helping Russia in Ukraine 'for money,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is supporting Russia's war in Ukraine for financial gain, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Oct. 21.

Speaking at a meeting attended by the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky was asked about Pyongyang's increasing support for Moscow, which in recent days is reported to have developed from just weapons to boots on the ground.

"I think it's because of the money," he said, adding: "I think North Korea is very poor, so they will send their people to the front."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un signed a security agreement, pledging to provide aid to one another if either is attacked.

With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, North Korea has been shaping up to be Russia's leading weapons supplier.

Moscow has reportedly received extensive military packages from Pyongyang, including ballistic missiles and millions of artillery shells.

The financial details of the arrangement have not been made public, but in exchange for ammunition already supplied, Russia has reportedly provided North Korea with technology to help it deploy spy satellites as well as tanks and aircraft.

Zelensky also said he believed North Korean troops would struggle to operate effectively while fighting for Russia.

"We located officers and technical personnel in temporarily occupied territories (of Ukraine)," he said, adding, "I think they sent the officers because their officers would understand what was going on first, and then send the contingent.

"But how do you manage them? How do you command them? I'm talking about language. I think these are serious difficulties."