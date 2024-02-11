Russian attacks injure 2 in Kherson Oblast, hit medical facility in regional capital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Kherson Oblast injured at least two people on Feb. 11, according to local governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian troops hit the village of Monastyrske with two guided aerial bombs, injuring a 43-year-old man who was in the backyard of his home when the attack took place.

Another 67-year-old man received shrapnel wounds to the head in the same attack, Prokudin said.

Two more guided aerial bombs struck the village of Kachkarivka, Prokudin said, adding that information regarding the damages and casualties is being determined.

Apart from that, Russian drones hit the center of Beryslav as well as the nearby village of Zolota Balka, said Prokudin.

In a separate report, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian attack hit a medical facility in the regional capital.

"Due to the strike, internal premises and the heating system were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," reads the report.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.