Ukraine's Prosecutor General Kostin resigns

by Kateryna Hodunova October 22, 2024 5:34 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin submitted his resignation on Oct. 22 amid reports of prosecutors illegally obtaining disability status.

Kostin's resignation comes after a National Security and Defense Council meeting headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the meeting, the "immoral situation" with the fake disabilities of prosecutors was discussed, and "many shameful facts of abuse" were revealed, according to Kostin.

"I am grateful to the president of Ukraine and Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right for me to resign from the post of prosecutor general," he said.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
