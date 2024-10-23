Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured at least 14 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 23.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 of the 81 Shahed-type drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifteen drones were lost, and nine are still present in the Ukrainian airspace at the time of the publication.

Russia also reportedly attacked Odesa with a Kh-31P missile. No damage or casualties were reported at the moment.

Russia launched over 20 attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 22, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. One person was killed and another injured.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A strike against the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove killed two residents and injured two others. One person was killed in Riznykivka, three were injured in Myrnohrad, and one each in Pleshchiivka and Lyman, the governor said.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast killed one person and injured four, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Two women and one man were injured during an overnight attack against the village of Lisne, and a 65-year-old woman was wounded in the town of Kupiansk.

A 54-year-old man was killed during a drone attack against the village of Kucherivka, the governor reported.

Two people were injured during attacks in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Three multi-story buildings, 24 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

Cherkasy, Kyiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.